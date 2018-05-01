An alleged fleeing driver accused of veering towards two police officers laying road spikes last night has today been remanded in custody.

Police opposed bail this morning for Chad Ian Taylor, 27, when he appeared from custody at Christchurch District Court before a Community Magistrate.

He is charged with reckless driving, failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and assaulting a woman using a motor vehicle as a weapon.

Police say he was driving a white Subaru Impreza on QEII Drive, near Marshland Rd in Christchurch at around 12.20am this morning, when he drove at two police officers laying road spikes.

Taylor, of Aranui, is accused of failing to stop while police took pursuit.

However, officers soon abandoned the pursuit allegedly due to the manner of driving.

Taylor was remanded in custody this morning without plea until tomorrow afternoon while probation can check a proposed bail address.

As he was remanded in custody, people sitting in the public gallery voiced their displeasure with the "f****** b******* decision", saying "Sieg heil", making dog-bark noises, and gang signs.

Sergeant Chris Barker described the driving as "ludicrous". The officers were not injured.

Anyone with information can contact Barker at Christchurch Police Station on 0 363 7400.