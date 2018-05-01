Parliament is wasting time and money on congratulatory speeches and waiata on everything from All Blacks victories to the birth of royal babies, a former MP says.

Some eyebrows were raised yesterday when after a two-week recess, Parliament spent most of the first sitting hour congratulating Kate and William on the birth of Prince Louis and singing a waiata.

Former United Future Leader Peter Dunne told Mike Hosking the process had become "nonsense".

"In an event like a natural disaster in New Zealand, or the death of a prominent New Zealander or world leader, parliament had a brief debate to record its feelings.

Advertisement

"It was usually the party leaders, but over the last few years it has become so commonplace, on everything from an All Blacks test victory through to the birth of a royal baby.

"It is nonsense now, and demeans the value of the thing in the first place.

"I suspect next week if the Blues manage a win they will get [one] as well."

He once raised the time-wasting issue in a committee.

"It was yes, nodding heads of agreement, but oh no, we can't do anything about it because people like the opportunity to have their thoughts recorded."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern passed a motion yesterday afternoon to congratulate Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their third child, Prince Louis.

"Along with many people around the globe, New Zealanders have witnessed and celebrated the joy that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have clearly found with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte," Ardern said.

"I'm very pleased to lead the House's congratulations on the birth of a third child to this close-knit family."

Ardern spoke about New Zealand's gift to the royal couple – a baby blanket and a selection of New Zealand books.

Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges said it brought him "heartfelt joy" to congratulate Prince William and Catherine on the birth of their "beautiful bonny boy".

Police Minister Stuart Nash says it is important for MPs to be able to express their feelings about an event. Photo / Andrew Warner

Green co-leader Marama Davidson sung a waiata for the couple, which she said she wrote for her own children.

Dunne told Hosking while it was important to have parliament's thoughts recorded, it had gone too far.

"A lot of people will say in a situation like this, why can't the leader of the house, or the Prime Minister, simply get up and say, 'I move that we congratulate Wills and Kate, etc', and put the motion without debate. But everyone had to have a say. It becomes repetitive."

Once during a debate while he was an MP, a current minister knew so little about a prominent person's death, they read out their Wikipedia entry.

"This is pointless farce."

When he was in the house he would take the opportunity to speak, but tried to keep it "brief and pertinent".

"It is appropriate to make a few comments, but then move on."

Labour MP Stuart Nash told Hosking that MPs should have the opportunity to express their feelings about such events, as long as they were "kept short and to the point".

He agreed there could be one movement for the whole house, but it was up to the opposition.

"If opposition feel that best way to do it, then Simon Bridges does not have to stand up and repeat what Jacinda has already said."

National MP Mark Mitchell said they were cognisant about time being used properly, but on occasion it was important to note significant events.

"There are times, like yesterday when all parties recognised the outstanding efforts of our Commonwealth Games team, but it needs to be kept short, disciplined and succinct."