There were audible gasps as Mayor Dave Cull asked a member of the public if they were "deaf or just stupid" during a feisty exchange at the start of a Dunedin City Council meeting yesterday.

Cull was forced to make a hasty apology moments after his angry outburst, which was triggered by criticism of his dual role as Local Government New Zealand president.

Port Chalmers resident Stu Debenham had turned up to speak about "health and safety" at the meeting's public forum, but instead launched a personal attack on Cull's overseas and domestic travel.

When he continued, suggesting Dunedin had a three-day-a-week mayor, a frustrated Cull warned him not to personalise his comments.

But, as Debenham persisted and Cr Kate Wilson attempted to interject with a point of order, Cull had clearly had enough.

He tried again to halt Debenham to take Wilson's point of order, but failed, and then snapped.

"Mr Debenham, are you deaf or just stupid?" Cull said, drawing loud gasps from the public gallery and others in the room.

It stopped Debenham in his tracks, temporarily, but then he continued - urging the council to suspend Cull's travel until rates came down, and suggesting Cull should apologise to ratepayers and consider resigning.

Cull interjected again, firstly to say he wanted to "apologise for implying you were stupid" and then ordering Debenham to end his "repetitious, disrespectful and offensive" presentation and leave.