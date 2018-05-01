A viewing platform and a water theme park, along with pleas to slow the trains down were ideas touted at a community meeting in Ngaruahwia as residents rally together to make the town safer before another young life is lost.

Up to 36 trains motor through the North Waikato every day passing over the rail bridge which is also a popular swimming spot for children in the summer.

About 100 people attended the public meeting on Tuesday night. It was organised by the community board to address safety concerns after 11-year-old Moareen Rameka died playing on the railway bridge in March.

Her family stood at the front of the meeting wearing T-shirts printed with a photo of the young girl as they were comforted by the community.

Some residents had witnessed a death from the rail bridge first-hand and said they wouldn't wish it on anyone.

Colourful post-its were stuck up around the wall of the memorial hall full of ideas of how to make the area safer.

Tribal Huk leader Jamie Pink, supported by other gang members, produced an elaborate artist's impression of a waka platform beside the rail bridge. Pink declined to discuss his idea with media out of respect for the family.

Ashley Turner, a caretaker at both the Ngaruawahia and Taupiri Schools, was driving past the bridge when Jayden Turner died in 2002 and still recalls it vividly.

He believed building a viewing platform using the poles from the old rail bridge would move children away from the dangerous area.

Ngaruawahia resident Rangita Wilson said ongoing education was needed and called on the Government to introduce to new legislation requiring trains to slow down to a walking speed as they passed through the town.

"No one has got any chance (getting off a track). Even if it was an adult - your chances are limited of trying to get the hell off there."

Ngaruawahia resident Pokaia Nepia said it was about the third community meeting that had been held on the issue over the years. After the last one three years ago fences were erected, but Nepia said it just created another challenge for the young people to get over.

"It was a good idea for a start ..."

He said any idea which would stop children jumping from the bridge had merit.

KiwiRail acting group general manager of network services Henare Clark acknowledged the family had been in touch with the train driver and told them the company would also meet with them in due course.

"We are all family people, so understand that."

Clark said the meeting had been positive and the message he had received was there was a whole culmination of things that needed to be done.

Ngaruawahia Community board chairman James Whetu reassured the community the board would communicate key themes from the meeting by May 15.

"In terms of managing expectations, we can only go as far as the resources we have."