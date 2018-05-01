Police officers laying road spikes went face to face with a fleeing driver during a police pursuit in Christchurch that had to be abandoned.

Police are seeking information from the public about the incident which began in Avondale, Christchurch, on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver had failed to stop for police and was pursued for a short time, before police abandoned the pursuit due to the offender's "ludicrous" manner of driving.

The driver of a white Subaru Impreza drove at two officers attempting to lay road spikes on State Highway 74, near Marshland Rd, around 12.20pm, a police spokesperson said.

The officers were uninjured.

"This driving puts the public at risk.

"Police officers have families to go home to and deserve to be safe in their work," Sergeant Chris Barker said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Barker at Christchurch Police Station on (03) 363 7400.