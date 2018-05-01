Victoria University of Wellington may look at changing its name to keep its achievements from being attributed to other universities around the world.

Vice-Chancellor professor Grant Guilford said international analysis had shown the "very high quality" of the university's research and teaching "isn't being as well recognised offshore as it should be".

"We also know that confusion arises with our name because there are a number of other universities around the world that are similarly named.

"This means the achievements of our staff and students – and for that matter our city – can be attributed to other institutions and countries, dimming our international standing.

"Given the importance of the clarity of our name, we are considering whether changes are needed."

Rumours have been circulating on social media that the university was looking to change its name to University of Wellington New Zealand: Te Herenga Waka.

Wellington Central MP and Finance Minister Grant Robertson today said he understood the university was consulting about the possibility of a name change.

"I know people who are graduates of Victoria University are very proud of the institution ... there are a lot of Victoria Universities in the world, there isn't just one of them, so obviously that's the path that the university is now considering.

"I'm sure it will be the subject of vigorous debate."