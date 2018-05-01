Police have release the name of the woman who was killed at the Rutherford Hotel in Nelson on Friday morning as 62-year-old Swiss national Yanyan Meng.

A 62-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Meng.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 9am on Friday when the woman's body was found.

The man charged and Meng were visiting New Zealand with a tour group from overseas, and were part of a tour group.

The alleged murderer appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday.

Stuff reports he did not enter a plea and did not apply for bail. He was remanded in custody and Justice Richard Russell granted him interim name suppression until his next appearance before the High Court at Nelson on May 18.

A Nelson and Marlborough District Health Board spokeswoman said they treated one person connected to the case, who has since been treated and discharged.