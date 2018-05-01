Gaining a global award for an outfit that cost $10 to make and speaking out about her struggles with depression makes Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet a fashion designer like no other.

The co-founder of WORLD fashion label was awarded Damehood and the New Zealand Order of Merit at the Government House in Auckland this afternoon.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy presented Dame Denise the honour for her services to fashion and the community.

The 57-year-old, dubbed "Dame Den" by her workmates, said she was grateful for the award and hoped to inspire young people to do things in the community as well as their jobs.

"I think if everybody can do one thing in the community it would be a much better place to live in."

Dame Denise has worked closely with the Starship Foundation since 2005, designed fundraising t-shirts for the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation and bow ties for Muscular Dystrophy.

In 2015 WORLD became the first fashion brand to be globally endorsed by the United Nations for their Global Goals project t-shirt designs.

Dame Denise said the fashion industry had changed a lot since she first started 30 years ago.

"When we first started all the designers were made in New Zealand, now we are the minority which I find incredibly sad.

"I am ready for change and to encourage the young designers coming through to support our industry because if they don't there won't be a New Zealand fashion industry to take over," she said.

Opening up about her own mental health battles, abusive parents and depression she's lived with since the age of five, has made her a magnet for New Zealanders who've faced similar struggles.

She said the Ministry of Health campaign launched in 1999 to reduce the stigma of mental illness was a special moment in her career.

"The industry I work in is all about beauty and how you look so by me coming out and saying I suffered with a mental illness was not seen as a beautiful thing.

"When I was a child nobody ever talked about mental health, it was the dirty little secret and now I'm so glad that it is out there," Dame Denise said.

She said she has met so many incredible people, and successful people, that have depression and young people.

"You shouldn't be embarrassed or scared. It doesn't mean you can't function in society...just look at me I've had it and still managed to do great things."