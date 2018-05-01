Police have arrested a 27-year-old in South Auckland in relation to the violent assault of a security guard at the Auckland City Hospital Accident and Emergency Department.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nina Pedersen said he has been charged with two counts of assaults with intent and appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Police are still seeking Murray Matthews, 28, and Mua Fa'Anunu, 30, who have warrants to arrest for assaults with intent to injure, she said.

Wanted by police: 28-year-old Murray Matthews.

"These men are linked to the Hell's Angels gang and are considered dangerous and should not be approached."

Advertisement

Pedersen said police would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone who has information on their whereabouts to please call police immediately on 111.

Police encouraged anyone with information that could help to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.