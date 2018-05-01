Armed police have been called to Rangiuru after police were alerted to an incident involving a group of workers being confronted by a man with a firearm.

A police media spokeswoman said there was a police presence in Rangiuru after the report was received about 11.40am today.

"Police are searching for the man believed to be involved, and AOS have been deployed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.

She said there was not believed to be risk to the public and inquiries were ongoing to speak to everyone involved.

"Police are working to locate the individual involved and do not want the public to be alarmed."