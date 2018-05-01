New Zealand First will not stand a candidate in the Northcote byelection.

Leader Winston Peters this afternoon said the decision was made after discussions with the caucus and the party.

"The consensus view of New Zealand First is that standing a candidate endorses a former National Member of Parliament, Jonathan Coleman, walking out on his electorate and needlessly costing the taxpayers a million dollars," he said.

Coleman quit politics last month to run private health company Acurity.

Advertisement

"A National MP's thwarted ambition provides the worst possible reason to abandon an electorate," Peters said.

"Northcote voters will no doubt react in the byelection to the flimsy reason for unnecessarily returning to the polls a mere six months since Northcote voters made their last choice."

Northcote has not been a rich source of votes for New Zealand First. Its candidate Kym Koloni placed fourth there at the general election, winning about 3.5 per cent of the vote. It fared better in the party vote, winning around 6 per cent.

National has nominated Dan Bidois for the byelection and Labour has chosen Shanan Halbert.

The Greens confirmed last week they would stand a candidate, potentially splitting the left-wing vote.