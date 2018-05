A section of Otira Highway, near Arthurs Pass, is blocked and paint has spilled over the road after a truck crashed this morning.

The truck left the road about 11.30am on State Highway 73 near Punchbowl Rd.

Police said the road will be closed between Arthurs Pass and Otira for a number of hours.

A crane would have to remove the truck.

No injuries have been reported.