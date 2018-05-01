The Mangere road where a man was found dead and a woman was seriously injured this morning is a "dumping ground" frequented by boy racers, and where some of the city's homeless go to sleep.

A 28-year-old man was dead when police arrived shortly after 6am.

A woman lying next to him had been shot, and was seriously injured. Police said it did not appear to be a random shooting, and were searching for two men believed to be involved.

Fly Park manager Robert Prendergast said he saw two cars parked on Greenwood Rd when he left work about 9pm yesterday.

"It was pissing down with rain, three people were outside the cars arguing and I thought 'What are these idiots doing outside in the rain?'. It was very strange."

Armed police guard the scene where two bodies were found on Greenwood Rd, Mangere. Photo / Michael Craig

He also saw a parked van near the Watercare wastewater treatment plant.

He said he did not think any more of it because five or six cars were often parked on the road with people sleeping in them.

"It is normally pretty quiet down there, no street lights or houses. Just the big Watercare plant."

The 1.3km stretch of road is about as rural as Auckland gets, especially for an area 20 minutes from the CBD, traffic permitting.

Police block off Creamery Rd, near Greenwood Rd this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

On the one side is the giant treatment plant, with areas of restored native plants and tracks weaving through them, often used by people to walk their dogs.

On the other side are paddocks, sections of native bush, and vast stretches of cleared land, waiting to be developed. Beyond that are several fields growing crops, and behind them scattered houses.

Chris Olsen, who owns Kiwi Shuttles opposite Greenwood Rd on Ascot Rd, said he awoke to police helicopters circling overhead.

A police helicopter at the scene of a shooting on Greenwood Rd in Mangere. Photo / Michael Craig

People often dumped rubbish along the long stretch of road, he said.

"Cars are always coming down there in the middle of the night. It is dark, quiet and nobody would see you.

"Now two bodies have been dumped, it's pretty sad, but it was going to happen sooner or later."

About a year ago a body had been left on the corner outside his business, he said.

Cars had been racing down the road at the time, and he suspected the person had been beaten up and left there.

Greenwood Rd in Mangere after two bodies were found this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Two construction workers, who grew up down the road in Ihumatao, also said boy racers flocked to the road at night.

"The parties there can get pretty out of control," one said.

Fly Park employee Sarah Davis said she saw a helicopter circling and police cars on Greenwood Rd between 3.30am and 4am.

"I was working when it all happened. It's all dark down those ways and it doesn't have any street lights. There's no houses, they took all the houses away from there about 15 years ago."

Detective Inspector Faa Va'aelua said police did not believe it was a random shooting, and were looking for two Tongan men believed to be involved.

The injured woman has been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Va'aelua said police had been talking to the victim to try to find out what happened.

Greenwood Rd would be cordoned off today while police examined the scene and forensically analysed a vehicle found there.