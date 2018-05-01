A West Auckland school has called in police and the Ministry of Education to deal with several issues of "serious misconduct" requiring financial investigation.

Matipo Primary School, in Te Atatu, is at the centre of a number of investigations by various authorities, including the Education Council and police.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey said: "The school board raised a number of historical serious misconduct issues with us and we supported them to undertake a forensic audit, asset register reconciliation and an IT audit.''

Casey said the matter had now been referred to police and the Education Council.

"We are working with NZ School Trustees Association to support the board while appropriate actions are taken.''

Police would not comment on the situation, but a spokeswoman for the Education Council confirmed it had received a mandatory report from the school and were working with staff and other agencies in relation to the matters raised.

Matipo's principal Paul Wright - who took over the reins from long-time leader Wayne Bainbridge late last year - did not respond to requests for comment.

However, this afternoon, the school's Board of Trustees released a statement addressed to parents acknowledging what it called "a series of historical concerns.''

"Once these concerns were identified, the Board requested assistance from Ministry of Education and New Zealand School Trustees Association to assist the senior leadership team to investigate these irregularities.

"Independent investigators were employed by the board, who confirmed that the risks had already been removed from the school and that no children had been directly affected.

"The Board decided that further action was required and referred the matter on to the Education Council and the Police."

The statement, signed by board chairwoman Vanna Blucher, did not reveal the nature of the concerns they were dealing with.

However it emphasised that they were historical matters not connected to anyone currently employed at the school.

"There is no risk to school operations or ability to deliver quality educational outcomes for our children.''

The situation comes after some significant changes at the school in the last year.

It is understood several board members resigned, as did a number of non-teaching staff members, mid last year.

In July, 2017, the BOT posted a newsletter telling parents board members had recently been investigating "several confidential complaints.''

The newsletter said: "We take complaints very seriously and have been working with external advisors and the New Zealand School Trustees Association to resolve these and ensure that processes are followed properly.''

Wright was officially welcomed as the new principal last October.