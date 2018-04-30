He's been called a few names throughout his rugby career and now "Sir Beegee" is being added to the mix.

The former All Black and previous coach of the Samoan national rugby team, Sir Bryan Williams, knighted and awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby in the New Year's Honours list, was officially invested this morning.

Governor General Dame Pasty Reddy kicked off the week of investiture ceremonies at the Government House in Auckland presenting nine honours this morning to "some of New Zealand's best".

Sir Bryan was honoured for his long-serving involvement in rugby in New Zealand and Samoa since the 1960s.

Advertisement

The 67-year-old said he was "chuffed" with the honour but admitted "Sir Bryan" felt a little awkward.

"Sir Beegee does have a nice ring to it. I'm still Beegee to all my friends, along with Granddad and Dad and some less auspicious names from the family."

His dedication to rugby included playing for the All Blacks 1970 to 1978, putting Samoa on the map for rugby in the 1990s, being appointed president of the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) and overseeing the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Sir Bryan said he didn't don't go into looking for awards but he had a passion for the game and fortunately the game loved him back.

"You live your life, you do your work, you raise your family, you play your rugby and you do your community service and I guess at the end of the day some people have liked what I've done."

"I'm very chuffed about it to be honest," Sir Bryan said.

Looking back over the years, Sir Bryan said the moment he was named an All Black was still the highlight.

"It really starts to sink in and from that day my life changed. I don't think any day goes by when reference isn't made to it.

He said he'd had plenty of successes but also many failures to learn from.

"It moulds you and you learn how to take the ups with the downs."

Embracing his Samoan heritage has been highlighted as one of his biggest successes.

Sir Bryan said he hoped the Samoan community would be as proud of him, as he is of them.

"That 10 years coaching the Samoa team was very special, we had three World Clubs in that time, put Samoa on the map for rugby and I'm very proud of that."

Valeti Finau, orginally from Tonga, was another name making the Pacific community proud.

Finau was presented a New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the education and Pacific community.

She founded and directed Laulotaha, a mentoring programme helping Pacific Island students achieve success in education.

Finau also help found Whitireia Polytechnic, tutoring the foundation nursing programme and serving as liaison officer.

Finau and Sir Williams stood together in the gardens at the Government House proud.