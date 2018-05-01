New Zealand website EventFinda has shut down the promotion of a white supremacist rally in Dunedin after it was posted last night.

The National Front New Zealand used an EventFinda account to advertise a White New Zealand and Our Future rally at Queens Gardens and despite taking it down today, EventFinda has been accused of supporting the rally after allegedly originally ignoring concerns from the public.

The National Front had advertised its 'White New Zealand and Our Future' rally on EventFinda before it was taken down on Tuesday morning. Photo / EventFinda

Dunedin resident Phil Wheeler took to Twitter saying his complaint had been ignored and that EventFinda blocked him.

Holy shit. @EventFindaNZ blocked me instead of addressing concerns that their site is being used by the National Front to organize white supremacist rallies in Dunedin. WTAF. Wow. — Phil Wheeler (@Phil_Wheeler) April 30, 2018

However, EventFInda CEO James McGlinn told the Herald the offending advertisement was taken down within "minutes" and that any complaints had been dealt with swiftly.

Advertisement

"We are aware of the situation and their account has been suspended.

"EventFinda has policies around the kind of content we allow. Content that is not suitable for a wide audience or could be seen promoting racial disharmony or hate speech is something that we will make effort not to see published on our platform.

"Our philosophy has been to make as little noise about these guys as absolutely possible."

The Herald understands that the group has tried to promote their rallies on a number of platforms.

The National Front believe that a multicultural New Zealand could lead to white genocide. Photo / New Zealand National Front / Facebook

The New Zealand National Front say they aim to become one day become a political party and believe in free speech and the freedom of association.

They believe a multicultural New Zealand could lead to white genocide.

The pro-white group also promotes "European New Zealanders Day", "Flag Day" and "international Fight White Genocide propaganda" events.

National Front claims it is not a white supremacist organisation.