Families in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatu are being warned to watch out for a middle-aged naked man hiding in the bushes and watching kids.

A woman posted on the Te Atatu Peninsula's Facebook page she had picked up her niece and nephew from their primary school yesterday when she saw the man.

The middle-aged, skinny man with brown hair was hiding in a flax bush near Peninsula Primary School watching school kids walk by, she said - and he was naked.



"The kids ran home traumatised, which may have startled him as when we went out to find him he had gone.

Advertisement

"Another young boy on the street said he 'saw a man running away with only his bum on'."

The man was seen around Wakaroa Ave and Halyard Place.

Another parent said their son had also seen the man.

"My 6-year-old son told me they saw him hiding behind the bushes next to our house. It is indeed scary."

The original poster had reported the matter to police.

A Peninsula Primary School spokeswoman said a parent had told the school about the man, who had been seen some distance from the school.

The Herald has approached police for comment.