One person has been found dead and another is seriously injured after an incident in Mangere, Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said they were responding to an incident, believed to be a shooting, in Greenwood Rd, Mangere.

A male had been found dead and a woman taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Sarah Davis, of airport car parking company Fly Park, said she first noticed a helicopter swirling and police cars on the adjacent Greenwood Rd between 3.30am and 4am.

An ambulance was also at the scene.

"I was working when it all happened. I didn't see anything because it's all dark down those ways and it doesn't have any street lights. There's no houses, they took all the houses away from there about 15 years ago. I know because I live around there.

"I heard the police, the ambulance was already down here and the chopper was already out."

She said Greenwood Rd was closed but they could still operate their business and transport customers to the airport as usual.

Police had blocked off Creamery Rd, diverting traffic onto Kirkbride Rd where traffic was crawling, a reporter at the scene said.

A black police helicopter is hovering over the block between Greenwood Rd and Kirkbride Rd.