A young man who allegedly burgled a North Dunedin motel at the weekend was apprehended by police after leaving a jacket bearing his name at the scene.

Acting Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said the man allegedly broke into two units of Aria on Bank motel through a bathroom window early on Saturday.

He absconded with some items from the room, but was tracked down shortly afterwards by officers using the surname on the black jacket.

The man, Thomas Stirling, 18, of Dunedin, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday morning on three counts of unlawfully interfering with motor vehicles and one of burglary.

Stirling, who goes by the name "Big T'' on social media, was remanded in custody by consent and the court heard he would apply for bail today.

While no occupation was listed on court documents, Stirling's Facebook profile listed his job as "boss at drinking all your beers''.