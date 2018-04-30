Fire crews have contained a blaze which engulfed a home on Auckland's North Shore.

People reported the fire around 9pm yesterday evening, on the corner of Waipa St and Mokoia Rd in Birkenhead.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Paul Radden said the home was well involved upon the crew's arrival.

No one was inside the single level house.

Locals had posted online about the blaze, noting firefighters had dealt to it "very quickly".

One person described the damage to the house as being "extensive".

The blaze was contained late last night.