Fine weather is forecast until the weekend, giving time for sodden regions to dry out.

After cloud and patchy rain gets out of the way this morning, the sun should make an extended visit until at least Saturday.

MetService lead meteorologist Mark Todd said the "niggly" little lows that brought flooding around Rotorua, Piha and South Canterbury are finally moving east, away from New Zealand.

In most parts of the country any remaining rain and cloud is easing today, before a big ridge of high pressure moves in from the Tasman Sea.



Still warm over the upper North Island tomorrow and also the northwest of the South Island. https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1

^Cam pic.twitter.com/OUvid551eA — MetService (@MetService) April 30, 2018

There will be a few showers around Northland and Auckland early this morning.

In Auckland these will clear for a fine afternoon and high of 20C.

"Across most of the North Island it is looking pretty good, with just some patchy drizzle down around Wellington and the Wairarapa, but it should clear for a brighter day."

Soaked Rotorua and the suburb of Ngongotaha, which was savaged by heavy flooding on Sunday, may also see a little drizzle this morning, before clearing for a fine afternoon and high of 20C.

There will be the odd patch of cloud and odd shower across the island, mainly confined to Gisborne and Hawke's Bay as a weak southerly flow moves up the East Coast, however it is all on an easing trend.

The fine weather extends across the South Island, where both coasts can expect mostly fine weather and temperatures in the late teens.

After today we are looking at a generally dry week, then a front brings rain to the west of the SI on Saturday. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Cam pic.twitter.com/WLRfTCzne1 — MetService (@MetService) April 30, 2018

A weakening cold front will move across the island later in the day, spreading showers and cold air up from coastal Southland into Otago, reaching Canterbury by the evening.

Fine weather continues throughout the week, as a high pressure system dominates most areas, however temperatures may drop a little with the weak front.

"There may be the odd shower, but nothing too dramatic," Todd said.

"Definitely a better week than we have had lately."

With plenty of unsettled weather lately, how is May shaping up?



↘️ A relatively tranquil start to the month 🌤️



↘️ Potential for a sharp mid-month cold snap, along with active weather 🏂



↘️ Possibly more settled later in May 🇭



↘️ Our full May-July outlook tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dfJoZbXQp1 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 30, 2018

Cooler temperatures forecast later in the week in northern areas and the usual spots could see some frosts inland.

Another cold front bringing rain is expected to move up the West Coast of the South Island on Saturday, preceded by strong northwesterlies.

There is potential for heavy rain in Fiordland and Westland during Saturday.

Today's weather

Whangarei

Partly cloudy with a few showers. Southwesterlies. 21C high, 14C overnight.

Auckland Cloudy periods. Occasional showers, clearing afternoon. Southwesterlies. 20C high, 13C overnight.

Hamilton Low cloud and occasional drizzle, clearing to a fine afternoon. Winds turning southwesterly. 22C high, 9C overnight.

Tauranga Often cloudy with chance shower, becoming fine in the afternoon. Southerlies developing. 22C high, 12C overnight.

New Plymouth Often cloudy with the odd shower, clearing to fine spells in the afternoon. Afternoon southwest change. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Napier Cloudy periods, chance shower. Southwesterlies. 19C high, 11C overnight.

Wellington​ Occasional drizzle, gradually clearing to fine in the afternoon. Southerlies strengthening. 15C high, 10C overnight.

Nelson​ Morning cloud, then fine. A few showers from evening. Light winds. 18C high, 9C overnight.

Christchurch​ Mainly fine with light winds, but showers and southerlies developing in the evening. 16C, high, 7C overnight.

Dunedin​ Cloudy periods. A period of afternoon rain, then a few showers. Southwesterlies developing afternoon. 17C high, 7C overnight.