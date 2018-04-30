Two people are seriously injured after a two-car crash in the Nelson suburb of Bishopdale.

Fire Emergency New Zealand crews had to extricate a trapped person after arriving on the scene at Waimea Rd in front of a Caltex fuel station around 6.10pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Caltex Bishopdale fuel attendant Nick Baker, who heard the crash, said the crash was a head-on.

The crash happened after a driver drifted over the centre line near a merging site on Waimea Rd.

Baker said traffic was backed up for about 30 minutes while Fire Emergency New Zealand freed the trapped person.

Police quickly restored traffic to one lane, he said.