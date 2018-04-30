A section of State Highway 11 in the Far North will remain closed until Friday due to wet weather, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says.

NZTA crews were still working to clear a slip past Lemons Hill on the highway that happened in February.

The road was closed to all traffic over the weekend because of forecast heavy rain, which also prevented any slip clearance work going ahead.

No work had been completed today and more showers were forecast for tomorrow, NZTA said.

Advertisement

"The hillside is saturated and a geotechnical inspection today found there's more loose material above the roadway that has become unstable," NZTA Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said.



"It will take at least 3 days of good weather to remove the bulk of the unstable material. All road openings are cancelled at least until Friday."

The road connects Kawakawa and Paihia.

Hori-Hoult said the road opening was subject to daily inspection and weather conditions and added NZTA would not "compromise on the safety of our road crews and the travelling public".



Last week the road was open to one-way convoys of traffic in a single lane past the slip between 7.30-8.30am and between 4.30-6pm.

The road was closed at all other times while clearance of the February 13 slip continued.