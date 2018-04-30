A 47-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving Poppy Day collectors in Tauranga.

Members of the public reported a man yelling and swearing at Defence Force members collecting for Poppy Day in Red Square, Tauranga on Friday 20 April.

Police said they were aware of ongoing concerns in the area and were working with Tauranga City Council to try to resolve the issues.

The man was charged with disorderly behaviour and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on video.

