For a group of at-risk teenage boys, the experience of walking the Whanganui River Rd was more helpful than school, boot camp or prison, Minnie Ratima says.

The four Napier boys spent April 23 to 27 walking between marae on the road, which is part of the 3000km Te Araroa trail. They were accompanied by Napier's Pat Magill, 91, the founder of the Te Araroa Offers Hope charitable trust.

He, Ratima and supporter Sigrid Speidel believe the experience of walking the trail will produce better results than putting would-be offenders in prison.

They have walked many sections of the trail with young people. The boys on this trip met others on the trail and learned about history and other cultures.

Trust members hope to do the next section of trail, from Palmerston North to Porirua, by the end of the year. They also want to fund a four-day canoe trip with Whanganui tourist operator Ki Tai for six boys in the coming summer.

Magill is lobbying the Government to get the trail used for healing and rehabilitation.

• Donations to Te Araroa Offers Hope charitable trust can be made to the SBS Bank, Napier, account number 031369 0226610 00.