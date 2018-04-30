Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding her weekly press conference at the Beehive this afternoon.

She is likely to face questions about her Government's decision to delay its policy of cheaper doctor's visits, which was one of its election promises.

Health Minister David Clark said yesterday that the policy - which would have cut the cost of GP visits by $10 from July - would have to be pushed back because of new priorities which came from agreements with NZ First and the Greens.

Ardern could also face questions about petrol pricing, after a leaked email from oil giant BP revealed its strategy of raising prices across a whole region to counter dwindling sales in one town.

Advertisement

There has also been discussion today of the Labour coalition's proposed regional fuel tax, after National leader Simon Bridges vowed to scrap the measure if his party came to power in 2020.