A Napier man living on a disability benefit has gone public about his struggle to find a job to fit within his beneficiary parameters.

Michael Parlane, 54, has received supported living payments since his working life was derailed by a brain tumour in 2013.

The right side of his face suffered permanent nerve damage as a result of the tumour and he took the following year off work to recover and undergo plastic surgery to correct his facial drop.

Parlane said he received about $340 per week, with prescription and medical costs, but ended up with $150 in the hand after paying his bills.

"That's got to pay for the power, the computer and the cellphone. It's got to pay for other things that come up like clothes and shoes and bits and pieces.

"It's really not enough to live on and, because of my disability, I really can't work a good amount of hours to earn that amount of money," he said.

On his current benefit he can receive up to $100 per week before his income affects his benefit.

Those who earn between $100 and $200 per week have their benefit reduced by 30 cents for each $1 of income, while those earning more than $200 per week have their benefit reduced by 70 cents for every $1 of income.

As a result Parlane, a single man who lives alone, said he found himself with the tricky task of finding a job which suited both his abilities and required minimal hours.

"I can't work over 10 to 12 hours because it affects the invalid's benefit so I"m not really having much luck. I've been ringing local supermarkets for six years after my operation."

He said he hasn't been able to find a job requiring so few hours and, 10 years away from superannuation, wanted to share his story in a final bid to find suitable employment.

"I want to earn some money above my benefit because it's not enough, like a pension. A pension is about $100 a week more."

While he can't engage in hard labour due to his disability the Napier man insists he can put in the hard yards.

"I'm a hard worker. I give my life to work. I don't like being out of work. It's an essential part of life and I've always worked unless I've been overseas.

"I've never had such an empty life than I do now and I'd rather spend my time doing light duties."

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Annie Aranui said she would encourage Parlane to speak with the ministry about what assistance he would like while seeking employment.

"Our Taradale Service Centre can discuss options about finding part-time work within the hours he is seeking.

"We have case managers and work brokers who help clients who are seeking both fulltime and part-time work."

Aranui said the ministry had a service "specially designed" to help people on a supported living payment and would happily discuss this if he wanted to work more than 15 hours per week.

Workbridge, an employment service for disabled people with a local branch in Napier, advocates that employing disabled people is not only socially responsible but makes business sense too.

According to the service, 74 per cent of the 228,000 disabled people of working age in New Zealand want to work.

It advocates that most disabled workers require the same workplace support as non-disabled workers and require little or no cost, which can be offset through the Job Support Fund.