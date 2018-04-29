A former member of a prominent Kiwi music group has appeared in court charged with assault.

The entertainer was fired from the band this month after allegations of the assault came out on Facebook.

He had his first appearance in a district court in the Wellington area this morning on one charge of male assaults female, to which he has not yet entered a plea.

His lawyer applied for an interim name suppression order, saying identification would cause the defendant extreme hardship and prejudice his right to a fair trial.

Advertisement

Arguments over whether he will be able to keep his name suppressed have been put off until his next appearance.

In a Facebook post a couple of weeks ago, a woman claiming to be the man's ex-partner wrote about the alleged incident.

He has been remanded to May 14 for plea.