One Hamilton family household munches through five loaves of bread and six litres of milk a day. Their grocery bill is $1000 a week.

Lady-Joe TangataTerekia and her husband Nga Tangata have 10 sons, aged from 1 to 23, and she is five months pregnant.

TangataTerekia was looking forward to Mother's Day today with Master-Lee, 22; Braxton, 20; Joe, 20; Emperor, 12; Ancient, 10; Exodus, 8; Scripture, 7; Leviticus, 5; Sabbath, 3; and Disciple, 1.

The family is set to attend church before coming home for a feast.

Her boys are to make pancakes, write her cards and give massages.

TangataTerekia has chosen not to find out her new baby's gender but is hoping for a girl.

"I'd love some daughters.

"I'll just go until my body tells me I'm done. I never say we can't afford to. It's just food and love."

But having 10 boys was "primo", TangataTerekia said.

"There are no drama queens. It's easy, everyone is on the same level, the same page.

"They are pretty simple creatures as long as they are fed and burn their energy. They have structure, they cook and clean.

"We have an imperfect family and it's absolutely wonderful."

TangataTerekia hails from Gisborne and Nga Tangata is from the Cook Islands but until recently had been living on the Gold Coast. They returned to New Zealand to build a house on family land in the tiny Waikato village of Horotiu and are living in Hamilton until it is built.

Parents Nga Tangata and Lady-Joe TangataTerekia surrounded by their 10 sons. Photo / Alan Gibson

Both parents are busy running their own businesses and don't rely on any benefits. TangataTerekia founded dance-class franchise business Hulanesian Fitness and Nga Tangata runs C.I.Nesian Construction. The three oldest sons work with their dad.

But the family recently found themselves on the verge of homelessness after their landlord sold the rental.

Finding another for 12 people in Hamilton proved difficult and they ended up staying in a local marae for three weeks but have since secured a temporary home in an old medical centre that is becoming a boarding house.

Running their household is like a commercial operation. TangataTerekia does six loads of laundry a day in her commercial washing machine and they use two commercial fridges. If roast chicken is for dinner, four birds will be cooked for the family and baking is done in a roasting tray.

The boys often bring their friends home for dinner, but they very rarely get invited to anyone else's home for a meal.

"We have a commercial oven, so everything I cook is pretty huge. You know the big huge pots they have at marae? That's how I cook," TangataTerekia explained.

"If I'm doing baking it's easily a triple bach. For dinner will be a 5kg bag of potatoes.

"My boys are always eating, they are always in the cupboards."

Nga Tangata and Lady-Joe with their children Master-Lee, 23, Braxton, 21, Joe, 20, Emperor, 12, Ancient, 11, Exodus, 9, Scripture, 7, Leviticus, 5, Sabbath, 3, and Disciple, 1. Photo / Alan Gibson

The family have three vehicles. Two smaller ones and a 14-seater bus for family events.

Family holidays are rare. The last time they all went to some Pacific Islands it cost $15,000 just in flights.

Nga Tangata called his wife the "top dog".

"What she says, is what goes.

"She can do 10 things all at once. She has got that natural drive. We both have. We just have the mindset - if you want it, you've got to make it happen.

"Love my wife. She's my backbone, really."

When the couple had their first three children Nga Tangata found them to be a handful.

They had an eight-year break before the younger ones followed. He said having so many children had given them a "good kick up the backside".

"We were always wanting to achieve these different goals, run our own businesses. We had to make it happen. It's either that or we wouldn't be able to have more children."

Ensuring everyone does their chores is key to keeping the household moving TangataTerekia said. All the children cook and clean.

"The 8-year-old will clean the toilets and wipe the mirrors, sweep and mop the floors. And he'll do that every morning perfect.

Nga Tangata and Lady-Joe with their children Master-Lee, 22, Braxton, 20, Joe, 20, Emperor, 12, Ancient, 10, Exodus, 8, Scripture, 7, Leviticus, 5, Sabbath, 3, and Disciple, 1. Photo / Alan Gibson

"The 10-year-old will vacuum the whole house and do lunches … Every week they get better. Otherwise they just want to be on the games.

"My husband and I are quite strict with our kids."

TangataTerekia is no stranger to large families. She was one of 10, her dad was one of 18 and her mum was one of 12. Being Polynesian, Māori and Mormon had something to do with it she said.

There were lots of bonuses for having a large brood. The oldest boys watch the little ones so the couple can have some alone time.

They also ensure all the children get one-on-one time with their parents.

TangataTerekia believed it was good that her children didn't get every one of their wishes fufilled immediately.

"They learn to share, they learn to make do, they learn to compromise. They learn all these skills that will be good for later in life."

The couple met on the Gold Coast at a New Year's Eve gathering when they were teenagers.

"I was a bit wild, he's quite a gentle giant," TangataTerekia said.

"But his personality and my personality really work. We're very much on the same page.

"We're both survivors. We haven't had it easy in our childhood, we've come from pretty rough upbringings and I suppose that by the time we met each other we were very grateful and respectful of each other and just grew from there. We never held each other back."