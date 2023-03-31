Japanese hard rock band Guitar Wolf will be playing in Kerikeri on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Hot on the heels of a memorable Monday afternoon gig earlier this month by high-energy US rock band The Schizophonics – which ended with lead singer Pat Beers jumping into the water at Kerikeri Basin – another band is set to test eardrums in the Bay of Islands town. From 5pm this Monday hard rock trio Guitar Wolf, from Japan, will perform an hour-long set in the Plough and Feather’s garden bar, opposite the Stone Store. The band was formed in Tokyo in 1987, with members describing themselves as a “Japanese garage rock power trio”.

Ferry suspended

Vehicle ferry services between Rāwene and Kohukohu on the Hokianga Harbour will be suspended for a month from May 1. A passenger-only ferry will operate on the regular timetable but pick up/drop off in Kohukohu will be from the town wharf, not at The Narrows. The Kohu Ra Tuarua vehicle ferry is being taken out of service for maintenance. Normal service will resume in June.

Cape blaze continues

Firefighters will continue efforts to suppress a fire at Cape Reinga over the weekend. A 400-hectare area has been affected by the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon. The area within the perimeter has not been completely burnt, however. Sixty FENZ and DOC firefighters were at the scene on Friday, focused on checking hotspots along the 19km perimeter to ensure the fire did not spread. They were supported by five helicopters. A “strong presence” would be maintained over the weekend, FENZ said. Walking tracks in the area remain closed. An investigation is under way into the cause of the fire.

Chance to switch rolls

Tai Tokerau Māori who would like to switch electoral rolls before October 14’s general election will be able to make the change from today until July 13. A recent law change means Māori can now change between the Māori and general rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. Previously, once enrolled, Māori could change rolls only during the Māori Electoral Option period held every 5 or 6 years. People can call 0800 36 76 56 for more information or go to vote.nz to update their address or change rolls.

Tourists’ drone stolen

Police are asking for help tracking down a drone stolen from tourists at Taupō Bay. The German tourists had parked their rental car on the road by the beach on February 8, when it and most of their belongings were stolen while they were having a swim. The stolen vehicle was later found, without most of its belongings. The item they were most upset about, police said, was a DJI Mini 3PRO drone with videos on it from their time in New Zealand. Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 230208/0221, or to visit their local police station.

Surf club off-limits

The Mangawhai Surf Club and the surrounding area remains off-limits to the public due to a significant landslide behind the clubhouse. This includes the beach directly in front of the building. Kaipara District Council has closed parts of the Mangawhai Heads Recreation Reserve, including the Mangawhai Heads lookout and public tracks behind the clubhouse, the lower car park and the boat ramp. It is reviewing the parking options available and appropriate beach access. Meanwhile, Mangawhai Surf Club is working on the next steps for the club building. The beach is still accessible by using the northern access track, across from the upper car park.