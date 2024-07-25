Cries of timber have been ringing out from the Electrinet Gisborne Park course in the wake of the recent storm and Gisborne District Council closing the course due to dangerous trees. A large number of trees have been felled and plenty more are due for the chop. The course has reopened and is temporarily reduced to nine holes.�
Photo / Chris Taewa
Poverty Bay
A new name has emerged at the top end of the Poverty Bay golfing ranks and he has the senior club championships in his sights.
South African Rob Maruszewski announced himself competitively on Sunday in winning the Division 1 men’s stableford with 2-under par 70-0-70, for 38 points.
His round featured five birdies and was his third sub-par score since becoming an 18-hole member recently.
The 38-year-old has been living here for a couple of years, shifting from Pretoria to Gisborne where he manages the Captain Cook Motor Lodge on Awapuni Rd.
He played a lot of his golf in South Africa at the Centurion Country Club in the Gauteng province.
A talented golfer in his younger years, he took a year off to pursue a pro career but, in his own words, “it didn’t pan out”.
His job at Captain Cook limited his golf to nine holes in the morning, but a couple of months ago he decided to convert to 18 and in the five rounds he has had since early May he has broken par three times, including a 3-under 69.
It reopened at the weekend but the club faces a huge job of knocking down marked trees before it will be extended back to 18 holes.
Club captain Mike Christophers said about 15 trees fell in the storm and 15 more were cut down last week. He estimated another 80 were to go and it could be several months before it was operating at full capacity again.
Meanwhile, a composite nine-hole course has been set up for players and has been given the green light by NZ Golf when it comes to handicapping.
The course comprises (in order) the 10th, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 14th, 15th and 18th holes. The first nine is off standard tees; the second nine features a mixture of different tees.
Members have been advised that “etiquette is paramount” when playing this reduced course and that “on-course players have priority”.
The Te Kanawa Cup men’s pairs will resume on August 4, with round 2 of the Te K and round 1 of the Fletcher Cup subsidiary.