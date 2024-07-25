He played a lot of his golf in South Africa at the Centurion Country Club in the Gauteng province.

A talented golfer in his younger years, he took a year off to pursue a pro career but, in his own words, “it didn’t pan out”.

His job at Captain Cook limited his golf to nine holes in the morning, but a couple of months ago he decided to convert to 18 and in the five rounds he has had since early May he has broken par three times, including a 3-under 69.

Maruszewski said he was keen on more competitive golf and intended to play in the club champs.

WEDNESDAY - LGU 6, 9-holes, Division 1: A. Butt 51-21-30, 17 putts.

Division 2: J. French 61-22-39, 19 putts.

18 holes, Silver Division: J. Utting 90-18-72.

Bronze I: S. Spence 95-22-73.

Bronze II: C. Skuse 111-32-79.

Overall winner: J. Utting 72.

Twos. M. Francois.

MONDAY - Women’s net: C. Skuse 74.

Twos: M. Allan.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, Division 1: R. Maruszewski 38, J. Van Helden 38, C. Taewa 35, M. Callaghan 34.

Division 2: R. Chalmers 36, C. Simpson 36, K. Summersby 32, A. Putnam 32, B. Talbot 32.

Twos: W. Donnelly, C. Christophers.

Approach: B. Talbot.

Thursday (July 18) - Men’s stableford, Division 1: K. Marshall 37, V. Richardson 36, W. Donnelly 36, A. Kirkpatrick 34, T. Goldsmith 34.

Division 2: J. Pittar 39, A. Jefferd 38, C. Poole 33, J. Aitchison 33, B. Allen 33.

Twos: K. Marshall, V. Richardson, M. Stewart, A. Jefferd, A. Hayward.

Approach: A. Hayward.

Gay Young is no stranger to silverware at her home Poverty Bay Golf Club. She has won several trophies multiple times and recently added a seventh AB & J Trophy since 2004 to that list at the 27-hole bronze and silver women's tournament. Young produced her best round in over four years - 86 - for the opening 18 holes but fell away with 52 in the final nine. Her 138 total, however, comfortably won the overall gross.�

Electrinet Park

The Electrinet Park course has reopened but only for nine holes in the wake of recent storm damage.

A large number of trees fell during the storm and more have been chopped down over the past couple of weeks.

Gisborne District Council, from which the park club leases the land, closed the course because of dangerous trees.

It reopened at the weekend but the club faces a huge job of knocking down marked trees before it will be extended back to 18 holes.

Club captain Mike Christophers said about 15 trees fell in the storm and 15 more were cut down last week. He estimated another 80 were to go and it could be several months before it was operating at full capacity again.

Meanwhile, a composite nine-hole course has been set up for players and has been given the green light by NZ Golf when it comes to handicapping.

The course comprises (in order) the 10th, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 14th, 15th and 18th holes. The first nine is off standard tees; the second nine features a mixture of different tees.

Members have been advised that “etiquette is paramount” when playing this reduced course and that “on-course players have priority”.

The Te Kanawa Cup men’s pairs will resume on August 4, with round 2 of the Te K and round 1 of the Fletcher Cup subsidiary.





Te Puia Hot Springs

Champion one week, also-ran the next.

Daryl Goldsmith and Ian Logan beat Dick Cook and Peter Ngarimu in the final of the Busby Cup men’s pairs matchplay two weeks ago.

But last weekend, Goldsmith came back to earth in round 1 of the Makarika Cup men’s singles matchplay, losing 3 and 2 to Eruera West.

Ngarimu had to taste defeat for the second consecutive Sunday, going down to James Forrester 2 and 1.

SUNDAY - Makarika Cup men’s matchplay, Round 1: J. Forrester def P. Ngarimu 2 and 1, E. West def D. Goldsmith 3 and 2.

Stableford: B. McLeod 39, H. Rasmussen 37.

SUNDAY (July 14) - Busby Cup men’s pairs matchplay final: D. Goldsmith/I. Logan def D. Cook/P. Ngarimu 4 and 3.

Stableford: D. Cook 36, B. McLeod 33.





Patutahi

Specialist Gerry Maude once again proved too good for the 10-man field in the Wednesday winter shootout final last week.

Maude won the title and moolah that goes with it for the fourth time - Andy Nimmo summing the task of defeating Maude succinctly in his Patutahi Golf Club Facebook page report . . . “hard to beat”.

A four-net-two on the ninth hole easily saw off George Brown’s five-net-four as the last two standing.

Pete “Chopper” Summersby was third.

Recently crowned McKeague Cup women’s matchplay champion Abbie Davis was a rose among the thorns in the Friday meat pack 9-hole stableford.

She won the junior division with 21 points, then followed that up with victory in the women’s 18-hole club stableford on Sunday with 35 points.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford, senior division: P. Johnston 35, R. Smith 34, J. Brown 34, T. Green 33, L. Anania 33.

Junior division: W. Stevens 37, D. Kahukoti 37, C. Brown 37, L. Nickerson 35, M. King 35.

Women’s stableford: A. Davis 35.

Twos: D. Russell.

FRIDAY - Meat pack 9-hole stableford, senior division: A. Hindmarsh 20, Blue Toa 20, D. Dodgshun 20, T. Sharp 19, D. Williams 19.

Junior division: A. Davis 21, W. Stevens 19, G. Maude 19, K. Dodgshun 18, C. Harris 17.





Māhia

Wairoa’s Pete Jelbert had a productive visit to Māhia on Sunday.

While he had to settle for third behind Dave Waihaki (36) and Bruce Maher (35) in the men’s stableford, he did win the approach and converted his tee shot for a two.

FRIDAY - 9-hole stableford: C. Pitman 22, B. Maher 19, Wayne “Cowboy” Wesche 18.

SUNDAY - Men’s stableford: D. Waihaki 36, B. Maher 35, P. Jelbert 34.

Approach: P. Jelbert.

Twos: P. Jelbert.

Women’s stableford: P. Denigan 28, Maraea Wesche 27.





Tahunga

Ross Langlands left the field in his wake in the Parahina men’s 27-hole tournament on Sunday.

Langlands won the overall stableford with 63 points - 16 clear of second-placed Claude Smith.

He also had the best second shot.

SUNDAY - Parahina men’s 27-hole tournament, overall stableford: R. Langlands 63, C. Smith 47.

Best first 9: M. Cooper.

Best second 9: M. Humphries.

Best third 9: T. Stewart.

Long drive: T. Stewart.

Approach: W. Short.

Best second shot: R. Langlands.

Twos: M. Steele, W. Short.



