Coastguard volunteer Ayden Armitage was on a rescue mission in an attempt to save Westlake teacher Simon Smith when his work van was broken into in the Bay of Islands.

Coastguard volunteer Ayden Armitage was on a rescue mission in an attempt to save Westlake teacher Simon Smith when his work van was broken into in the Bay of Islands.

Rescuer robbed

A Coastguard skipper caught up in a dramatic early morning rescue where a man died had his work van broken into and his gear stolen while he was on the water.

Volunteer Ayden Armitage was on board Kokako Rescue and answering a distress call from injured crew members on a boat in the Coastal Classic yacht race on Friday. Westlake Boys’ High School teacher Simon Smith had been fatally struck by the boom in rough seas, and two other crew members were injured during the annual race.

Armitage said returning to the Coastguard base after a rescue mission where someone had died was always tough. “I was absolutely gutted returning to base, dealing with the loss of life, so this was a bit of a kick in the guts,” he said.

“We are all volunteers, and it was my work van, so that’s a real inconvenience, to lose stuff, but it pales in comparison to what Simon’s family and friends are going through. My stuff can be replaced, so it’s nothing compared to losing someone.”

Thieves smashed the passenger window of Armitage’s van and took tools and bags from the front seats. They also stole the number plates from another volunteer’s car.

Message to motorists

Motorists are urged to be considerate of road workers as 500 roading projects are now under way, covering over 250 kilometres of improvement works across Northland. The message is part of an ongoing collaboration between Northland’s three district council roading teams and entities, with the objective of reminding motorists to be aware of their own and road workers’ safety. This year, unsafe driving decisions claimed the lives of 30 people on our roads. Northland Transportation Alliance’s Nicole Cauty said people working on the roads were also members of the community, and it was critical for vehicle users to follow the speed limits when passing through roadside works and respect the risk that their work involved.

Beads and beaches

Visitors to Far North beaches are being asked to leave beanbags and other polystyrene products at home because of the potential environmental harm they can cause. Last summer, thousands of polystyrene beads from a broken beanbag were discharged into the coastal marine area at Army Bay on Moturua Island, prompting a lengthy and expensive clean-up over several days. Northland regional councillor Marty Robinson said the council eventually managed to recover most of the beads, but a substantial amount found its way into rock crevasses or ended up among shoreline debris. In February, polystyrene from a broken-up pontoon was scattered at Moturoa Island. Robinson said polystyrene was not an environmentally friendly product and is time-consuming and expensive to clean up.

Motoring mishaps

Two minor crashes occurred last Thursday, with one resulting in minor disruptions. A two-vehicle crash occurred at 5.45pm on Thursday night in Taipa that blocked both lanes of SH10. Ambulance did not attend the scene and there were no reports of injuries. A second single-vehicle crash occurred around 10.10pm on Thursday night in Te Hapua. The driver was apparently uninjured, but police were unable to locate him. No one else was injured. It is believed alcohol was a factor.

Rips for ranchers

Surfing for farmers has returned for summer, with sessions at Ahipara on December 12 starting at 5pm. Bring togs and a towel, and the rest is supplied. The initiative aims to give farmers a healthy break from the daily pressures of farm life, with an emphasis on mental health.