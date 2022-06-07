Video in moments leading up to fatal police shooting in Wellington.

Residents have described their shock at a fatal police shooting unfolding in their suburban Wellington neighbourhood, as more details are set to be released about the man who was killed in the family-harm incident.

Police were called to Kingsbridge Pl in Newlands on Tuesday as a man was attempting to barricade himself inside a house with a female victim.

Police say the man was threatening officers and in return they fired several shots at him, causing critical injuries. A social media video has reportedly since emerged showing police entering the property. A woman on the video says, "oh my god, they're chasing him with guns."

Several shots are then heard ringing out across the suburb as dogs bark in the background.

Police said the man was immediately given medical attention but died shortly after he was shot.

Police attend shooting incident at Kingsbridge Place in Newlands, Wellington. Photo/ Dave Lintott

His female victim received non-life-threatening injuries, and a young person at the property was physically unharmed.

A police spokesperson told the Herald there would be a stand-up press conference at some point today regarding the shooting, in Newlands.

Resident Ruth Mead told Newshub she had seen scenes like this on the news but didn't expect to see them on her own street.

"Six shots real quick, like 'boom boom boom boom boom boom', and like I said to my neighbour 'I've been here for 20 years, never seen this many cops'.

"It was terrible," she said. "It's pretty scary."

Another nearby resident, Amy Merrin, told the Herald she heard at least five gunshots, one after the other, about 3.50pm.

"Very clear and loud," she said.

Merrin, who has three young children, said the situation had made her feel uneasy and she had locked her doors.

Jaume Benson-Guiu, who lives two streets away from where the incident happened, said the sound of the gunshots was "shocking and so loud".

Police at the cordon. Photo / Dave Lintott

"First, it didn't really click... At first, I thought it could be gunshots, but I almost didn't accept that in mind. Then (I thought) it must be with all the police cars coming through."

He said he heard police sirens and saw many police cars driving past before hearing the shots.

"I never thought this was something that would happen in Newlands. This is really worrying and makes it real to me how much crime there is at the moment."

Police have reassured residents that there is no further risk.

"We understand this will be a shock to the Newlands community and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," Inspector Tracey Thompson, Acting Wellington District Commander, said yesterday.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and make inquiries."

Later on Tuesday, several patched King Cobras gang members approached police aggressively at the cordon blocking access to the address where the fatal shooting occurred.