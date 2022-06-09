Sam Fakalago was killed after a stand-off with police on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

An associate of Samuel Fakalago, the man killed by police in Newlands this week, says all "gangstas" are welcome to come and farewell Fakalago, with "no dramas".

In a social media post seen by the Herald, the man said Fakalago's body will be in Petone until Saturday morning, when it will be moved up north to West Auckland for burial.

Anyone who knew him is welcome to come and say goodbye.

"For anybody that wana show up, no dramas only alofa," he wrote.

"I know in his journey he's come across a lot of ganstas and youse are all welcome and anyone else who wants to come through [sic]."

A long-time friend of Fakalago told the Herald earlier this week while the 30-year-old had gang connections, he was not a patched member himself.



Fakalago was shot by police on Tuesday afternoon after they were called to a domestic violence incident.

Acting Inspector Tracey Thompson says he threatened police and barricaded himself inside the property with a woman and a small child. The child managed to escape, but she said officers could see Fakalago holding a knife to the woman's throat and made the choice to shoot him as they had "grave concerns" for her safety.

Long-time friends of Fakalago told the Herald he was a family man, who would do anything for his six children – but he struggled with alcohol and had a troubled upbringing.

His ex-partner Hanna Smith told the Herald Fakalago had gone to prison five years ago after a similar offence involving another ex-partner in Nelson.

"It's just the alcohol," she said. "He should have just stayed off the alcohol; alcohol and him just don't mix well."

Associates spoken to by the Herald were strongly critical of the police response to the incident, saying police have other resources to deal with things like this such as Tasers or dogs.

Police have released few details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation but confirmed several shots were fired into the house.