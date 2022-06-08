Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson will speak to the media in relation to the Police shooting in Newlands 8 June 2022

The man shot dead by police in Wellington was a father of six who was associated with the King Cobras gang but not a fully patched member, says a lifelong friend.

The friend - who has questioned the police actions in shooting dead the man - said the man grew up as a "hyper-as" kid due to a diagnosis of ADHD.

The man told the Herald his friend was not a patched gang member, and while he did have gang associations, that was not his entire identity.

"He was funny. I think about all our good times, he was cheeky and always put a smile on your face. Seeing him with his kids, he was a whole different person."

He says the man would spend his last $5 on his children to get them food, such as fish and chips.

He said his children had a soothing effect on the normally hyperactive man. "It's the only time I've seen him calm is with his children. He was a great man."

The man was shot dead by police yesterday afternoon after officers arrived at a domestic violence incident on Kingsbridge Pl in Newlands.

They say the man threatened officers and attempted to barricade himself inside the house with a knife to the throat of a woman inside the property.

After trying to speak with the man, police fired several shots into the home, critically wounding the alleged offender.

Police at scene of yesterday's shooting on Kingsbridge Place in Newlands. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He was provided medical assistance but died shortly afterwards. A child at the home escaped without physical injury, and the woman was treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said the man had gang connections after a number of agitated King Cobras members became aggressive towards the police at the cordon.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The friend says losing his friend is painful, and he believes the police did not handle the situation how they should have.

"They have all the financial resources to deal with this and they've gone way over the top, and their kids have lost their father.

"[I feel] hurt and anger and frustration, and pain. Give the man a bit more time. I don't know what the whole situation was, but also you have dogs, you have tasers. I don't have the answers, I don't know – but how hard is it to put a dog through the window?"

He says the "million-dollar question" is how long police negotiated with the man before opening fire.

Police at the cordon last night. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"How long did it take? They couldn't answer – and that's the million-dollar question. That's a hostage situation so they communicate [with him]. They could have dealt with it so many other ways but they shot him eight times."

Inspector Thompson did not confirm how many shots police fired, or how long they were at the address before shooting but said the man was threatening the woman inside and the child.

"On arrival our staff were confronted with a situation where a man was threatening victims, including a woman and a young child, inside the house."

They say when they shot at the man, he had a knife to the woman's throat which could be seen from where officers were standing.

Inspector Thompson extended her condolences to the man's loved ones.

"This was not an outcome anyone involved yesterday wanted. We understand that fatal Police incidents are frightening events and the local community will be shaken, especially those who live in Kingsbridge Place."

A number of investigations into the man's death are now under way including a Police Critical Incident Investigation, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.