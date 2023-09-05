Tauranga is in the running for this year’s most beautiful city award while a Rotorua toilet is up for the country’s top loo.
Ten New Zealand towns and cities have been shortlisted as finalists in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Most Beautiful Towns and Cities awards, running annually since 1972.
There are five categories, ranging from large city to tiny town, each with two finalists.
Christchurch and Tauranga City have made the finals for the most beautiful large city.
Tauranga has been trying to enhance biodiversity through its Our Direction Project, which involved more tree plantings on roadways, stormwater drains, and public areas while judges selected Christchurch as a finalist due to the council’s focus on sustainable local food production and distribution systems, with community gardens helping reduce food waste.
Taupō and Whakatāne are also competing in the large town category while Tūrangi has made the finals for small towns.
The toilet at Okere Falls, near Rotorua, is a finalist for best loo while Te Ātea, Taupō Lakefront is up for Kiwi’s Choice and Waihi Beach School is in the running for the Sustainable Schools Award.
The awards are based on and recognise a commitment to environmental improvement over the past year.
Kiwis nominated urban areas they believed stood out for excellence in sustainability, with a focus on stopping littering, minimising waste, recycling initiatives and community beautification.
Taupō and Whakatāne made the finals in 2021. Whakatāne won the Supreme Towns and Cities Award that year and Taupō won the Most Beautiful Town.
Taupō was selected as a finalist this year due to the ongoing work of council and community groups to look after Lake Taupō, including by adding new rubbish bins along a lake walkway.
Whakatāne has been working on its Climate Change Strategy, reducing emissions through programmes addressing better transport options, lowering energy usage and saving waste from landfill.
The small city category’s finalists are New Plymouth, in Taranaki, and Whanganui, in Manawatū.
Arrowtown joins Tūrangi as a finalist in the small town category.
Tūrangi has focused on introducing recycling and composting initiatives, including replacing disposable cups, reusable containers, and encouraging locals to use their own cups at cafes.
In the tiny town category, Awanui, in Northland, and Leigh, in Auckland were selected as finalists.
The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 9, at Parliament House after the next phase of judging.
Judges will meet with town and city representatives in September as part of the decision-making.
Most Beautiful Towns & Cities Awards – finalists
Most Beautiful Large City
Christchurch
Tauranga
Most Beautiful Small City
New Plymouth
Whanganui
Most Beautiful Large Town
Taupō
Whakatāne
Most Beautiful Small Town
Arrowtown
Tūrangi
Most Beautiful Tiny Town
Awanui
Leigh
Places Awards – finalists
Best Loo
Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Group, Awanui
Okere Falls Scenic, Rotorua
Waiuku Public Toilets, Auckland
Best Street - proudly sponsored by Resene
Beach Road, Akaroa
Buckingham Street, Arrowtown
Gladstone Road, Gisborne
Kiwis’ Choice - proudly sponsored by Resene
Napier City Floral Clock
Te Ātea, Taupō Lakefront
Queen Elizabeth Park, Masterton
Community Awards – finalists
Community Group Award
Keep Richmond Beautiful, Richmond
Riverlution, Christchurch
Upper Waitematā Ecology Network, Auckland
Community Awards – recipients
Sustainable Schools Award
Nelson Intermediate School, Nelson
Waiheke High School, Auckland
Waihi Beach School, Waihi
Individuals – recipients
Tidy Kiwi
Antonia Wood, Dunedin
Isaac Adams, Wellington
Karen Lee, Whangārei
Young Legend
Luke and Harley Evans, Auckland
Nate Wilbourne, Nelson
Tyson, Zac and Eli Ogle-Turner, Picton