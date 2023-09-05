Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga is in the running for this year’s most beautiful city award while a Rotorua toilet is up for the country’s top loo.

Ten New Zealand towns and cities have been shortlisted as finalists in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s Most Beautiful Towns and Cities awards, running annually since 1972.

There are five categories, ranging from large city to tiny town, each with two finalists.

Christchurch and Tauranga City have made the finals for the most beautiful large city.

Tauranga has been trying to enhance biodiversity through its Our Direction Project, which involved more tree plantings on roadways, stormwater drains, and public areas while judges selected Christchurch as a finalist due to the council’s focus on sustainable local food production and distribution systems, with community gardens helping reduce food waste.

Taupō and Whakatāne are also competing in the large town category while Tūrangi has made the finals for small towns.

The toilet at Okere Falls, near Rotorua, is a finalist for best loo while Te Ātea, Taupō Lakefront is up for Kiwi’s Choice and Waihi Beach School is in the running for the Sustainable Schools Award.

Whakatāne is competing in the large town category. Photo / Laura Smith

The awards are based on and recognise a commitment to environmental improvement over the past year.

Kiwis nominated urban areas they believed stood out for excellence in sustainability, with a focus on stopping littering, minimising waste, recycling initiatives and community beautification.

Taupō and Whakatāne made the finals in 2021. Whakatāne won the Supreme Towns and Cities Award that year and Taupō won the Most Beautiful Town.

Taupō was selected as a finalist this year due to the ongoing work of council and community groups to look after Lake Taupō, including by adding new rubbish bins along a lake walkway.

Whakatāne has been working on its Climate Change Strategy, reducing emissions through programmes addressing better transport options, lowering energy usage and saving waste from landfill.

The small city category’s finalists are New Plymouth, in Taranaki, and Whanganui, in Manawatū.

Arrowtown joins Tūrangi as a finalist in the small town category.

Tūrangi has focused on introducing recycling and composting initiatives, including replacing disposable cups, reusable containers, and encouraging locals to use their own cups at cafes.

Taupō is also competing in the large town category. Photo / Merv Richdale

In the tiny town category, Awanui, in Northland, and Leigh, in Auckland were selected as finalists.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 9, at Parliament House after the next phase of judging.

Judges will meet with town and city representatives in September as part of the decision-making.

Most Beautiful Towns & Cities Awards – finalists

Most Beautiful Large City

Christchurch

Tauranga

Most Beautiful Small City

New Plymouth

Whanganui

Most Beautiful Large Town

Taupō

Whakatāne

Most Beautiful Small Town

Arrowtown

Tūrangi

Most Beautiful Tiny Town

Awanui

Leigh

Places Awards – finalists

Best Loo

Te Hiku o te Ika Revitalisation Group, Awanui

Okere Falls Scenic, Rotorua

Waiuku Public Toilets, Auckland

Best Street - proudly sponsored by Resene

Beach Road, Akaroa

Buckingham Street, Arrowtown

Gladstone Road, Gisborne

Kiwis’ Choice - proudly sponsored by Resene

Napier City Floral Clock

Te Ātea, Taupō Lakefront

Queen Elizabeth Park, Masterton

Community Awards – finalists

Community Group Award

Keep Richmond Beautiful, Richmond

Riverlution, Christchurch

Upper Waitematā Ecology Network, Auckland

Community Awards – recipients

Sustainable Schools Award

Nelson Intermediate School, Nelson

Waiheke High School, Auckland

Waihi Beach School, Waihi

Individuals – recipients

Tidy Kiwi

Antonia Wood, Dunedin

Isaac Adams, Wellington

Karen Lee, Whangārei

Young Legend

Luke and Harley Evans, Auckland

Nate Wilbourne, Nelson

Tyson, Zac and Eli Ogle-Turner, Picton