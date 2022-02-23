Five hydroslides with an eel theme are taking shape at Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo / Supplied

Five eel-inspired hydroslides have begun to reveal themselves at Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, with installation work under way.

The 32,000sq m indoor sports and aquatics facility is being delivered by Crown company Ōtākaro Limited and will be operated by Christchurch City Council.

Ōtākaro chief executive John Bridgman said the slides range in height from nine to twelve metres and are made up of around 800 pieces of fibreglass.

"It took ten shipping containers to get all the sections of the slides here, so it's no surprise these are going to be the biggest and best indoor hydroslides in New Zealand.

"The trapdoor hydroslide, which sends riders hurtling down at around 40 kilometres per hour, will be a drawcard for the central city."

Swimplex Aquatics project manager Murray Booth said the installation process is incredibly complex.

"In some places there are seven sections of hydroslide between the ground and the sky because of the way they exit, twist, drop, then re-enter Parakiore.

"It's challenging work, but we're lucky we get to build something that is solely being put here to bring joy into people's lives."

Ōtākaro, Christchurch City Council and Matapopore have worked closely on the design of the hydroslides.

Council's head of recreation, Nigel Cox, said the slides have been designed to resemble silver-bellied eels in an eel pot.

"This unique and authentic colour scheme gives the hydroslides added meaning and will make the St Asaph St entrance to Parakiore a memorable sight."

Installation of the hydroslides' external sections will be carried out in stages over the next six months.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is being built by CPB Contractors. Construction is expected to be completed around the middle of 2023.