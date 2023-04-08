MetService is warning of a risk of thunder and tornadoes for Northland and Auckland on Easter Sunday.

Auckland have been basking under gorgeous blue skies today but holidaymakers are being warned of possible tornadoes and thunderstorms blowing in by Easter Sunday evening.

It comes as rain has also been hitting Gisborne this morning, with possible heavy falls expected in Hawke’s Bay.

Elsewhere, forecaster Niwa’s “emojicast” shows sunshine forecast today for most of the South Island, apart from the Nelson and Blenheim areas and cloud for the bulk of the North Island.

Auckland is tipped for a mostly fine Easter Saturday with a high of 22C, with tomorrow also starting fine.

Thunderstorms are likely in Northland and Auckland from Sunday afternoon and evening



Some of these thunderstorms may become severe



Heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible with these thunderstorms



However, by the evening rain will start to set in from Auckland across to Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula.

MetService said there is a moderate risk that could flare into thunderstorms by Easter Sunday evening and night.

“These storms may be accompanied by heavy rain, 10 to 25 mm/h, small hail, 90km/h wind gusts and there is a chance of localised tornadoes,” the forecaster said.

“There is a low risk of one or two severe damaging tornadoes.”

Whangārei and Northland are also at risk of thunderstorms tomorrow evening and night.

Like Auckland, 10-25mm/h of heavy rain could fall along with small hail, 90km/h winds and localised tornadoes ,with a low risk of one or two severe tornadoes.

MetService said there is also a moderate Easter Sunday thunderstorm risk for the south of the Coromandel, coastal Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki.

Flood-damaged Gisborne, meanwhile, was being hit this morning by rain and remains under a heavy rain warning through until 3am on Easter Sunday.

Expect a further 40-60mm of rain, in addition to what has already fallen with peak rates of 10-20mm/h, MetService said.

A heavy rain warning is also in place until 8am tomorrow for Hawke’s Bay north of Napier, where residents should expect a further 40-70mm about the Wairoa District, and 25-40mm of rain further south.

“This is in addition to what has already fallen. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm/h from this evening till early Sunday morning,” MetService said.

The storm front means that in Auckland today’s top of 22C should give way to another high of 22C on Easter Sunday, followed by a brighter top of 24C on Monday as the storms clear.

Whangārei is also expected to have intermittent fine and cloudy weather today with a high of 21C before possible squally rain and thunder tomorrow and a top of 23C.

Monday should then become fine with a top of 25C.

MetService says Hamilton is heading for 20C today before heavy rain Sunday evening and showers on Monday for highs of 22C and 23C.

Rain-hit Gisborne is tipped for a top of 17C today, giving way to the odd shower tomorrow and a high of 22C before Monday brightens to a fine 25C.

A front in the Tasman Sea brings a brief period of heavy rain for many during the second half of Sunday, and Monday



On Monday, Tasman, the Bryant and Richmond Ranges, and Marlborough Sounds may see Warning amounts of rain



Napier is set for 17C today before the weekend gradually clears into a fine finale with tops of 21C on Sunday and 26C on Monday.

People in Wellingon can expect a high of 15C today before experiencing a few showers tomorrow for a top of 19C. Rain should then move in from Monday, where a top of 20C is forecast, and settle in for the rest of the week.

In the South Island, Christchurch is set for a high of 15C today before experiencing some showers on Easter Sunday and Monday for highs of 17C and 21C.

Dunedin was a chilly 6C as of 8am this morning but has now climbed to 15C.

Isolated showers on Sunday for a high of 16C should then give way to more persistent rain on Monday with a top of 18C.

Holidaymakers in Queenstown can expect a fine Easter Saturday and high of 17C before tomorrow reaches 17C and Easter Monday 20C with some rain.



