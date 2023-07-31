The latest political poll is in, the search for missing real estate agent paused for another day and a historic pay equity settlement gets across the line for our nurses. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Winds up to 160 km/h are powering through parts of the South Island as a polar-fuelled storm starts to sweep up New Zealand.

Auckland is on a strong wind warning for tomorrow afternoon, while strong winds are already blasting Queenstown and Fiordland in the south of the country.

Weather forecasters are calling it a “triple whammy” of severe winds, rain, and snow over the next two days, with one warning there is “no shortage of severe weather risks”.

South Islanders are set to bear the brunt of the damaging weather system as it moves north and triggers gale and snow alerts across much of the island.

However, Wellington, Auckland, and most of the North Island’s east coast are also at risk of severe gales late today and tomorrow that could blow up to 120km/h in some places.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures,” MetService says.

“Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

🟠🟡💨🌧❄ Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Issued



There's a lot to cover here, so in short:

• Strong NW flow.

• Fronts moving over the South Island.

• Deep low set to move eastwards just south of the country tonight.

• Change to strong cold SW flow from tonight. pic.twitter.com/SRa0wmYeSE — MetService (@MetService) July 31, 2023

What can you expect when there's a Strong Wind Watch or Warning? 💨🟡🟠



This video shows some possible impacts during strong winds. pic.twitter.com/hrHIo08127 — MetService (@MetService) July 31, 2023

MetService’s strong wind warnings and watches are now in place for the entire south and east of the South Island, stretching from Fiordland to Dunedin, Christchurch and Nelson.

Powerful winds are already hitting Queenstown, the Central Lakes and Fiordland where MetService’s strong wind warning lasts all day today until 3am on Wednesday.

Queenstown’s temperature was hovering around 6C mid-morning on Tuesday as heavy snow is expected to fall on to nearby mountain roads from midday, with more snowfalls then expected to potentially fall overnight tonight to lower altitudes of 200m.

And that’s not all. Queenstown locals may also have contend with heavy rain today as MetService advises them to use least four layers of clothing to rug up against the severe wind and rain.

Invercargill and Southland are also being hit by severe winds this morning with MetService also warning snow may fall down to 400m tonight.

Dunedin is also under a strong wind warning this morning as the city’s temperature drops from a high of 14C today to just 8C tomorrow.

Christchurch is also subject to a strong wind watch through until 4am tonight as the temperature takes a chilly dive from a high of 16C today to 10C tomorrow.

Damaging wind is a real concern for parts of the country, especially the lower South Island.



There are 2⃣ periods of high wind forecast.



The second round, later Tuesday/Tuesday night, could be particularly bad.



Property damage & power cuts are likely for some.



🔴 = 100+ km/h pic.twitter.com/Xl0MmH6nve — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 30, 2023

In the North Island, Aucklanders can today expect more settled conditions than those in the south with a high of 16C.

However, winds approaching gale force could hit the Auckland region - together with the Coromandel and Great Barrier Island - tomorrow, with MetService issuing a strong wind warning for the regions from 1pm and 6pm.

Wellington residents are set to have a much tougher time of it today and tomorrow as MetService has issued a strong wind warning from 6pm tonight until 3am tomorrow morning.

The city can expect a top of 14C today as gale-force winds hit in the afternoon and showers turn into widespread rain tonight.

A high of 12C with possible heavy rain is then expected tomorrow.

Tuesday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

☁️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️☁️☁️☀️

🌤️🌧️☀️

☁️🌤️

🌦



🌧️🌦

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌦🌤️ 🌤️

🌧️🌦

🌦🌦🌦

🌧️🌦🌤️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 31, 2023

Hamilton, meanwhile, can expect rain with a top of 16C today, before the temperature drops to 13C tomorrow and then -1C overnight into Thursday.

Tauranga is set for a top of 16C today before rain develops tomorrow ahead of a top of 15C and then overnight low of 3C going into Thursday.

Napier residents are set for the pick of the weather today as the city expects a top of 20C with fine skies. However, the region will be buffeted by strong winds with a warning in place from 11pm tonight until 9am on Wednesday.











































