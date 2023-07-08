The weather is bringing more school holiday blues as cloud and showers blanket the entire country and Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay again buckle down under possible heavy rain and surface flooding. Photo / NIWA

The weather is bringing more school holiday blues as cloud and showers blanket the entire country and Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay again buckle down under possible heavy rain and surface flooding. Photo / NIWA

The weather is bringing more school holiday blues as cloud and showers blanket the entire country and Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay again buckle down under possible heavy rain and surface flooding.

Brief heavy falls are also expected in Auckland in the hour or two after lunch.

But just days after State Highway 2 heading north from Gisborne to Ōpōtiki reopened after being closed by the last bout of extreme weather, the region is again under a MetService heavy rain warning.

Steady, possibly heavy falls are expected throughout the rest of the day with the warning running through until 6am tomorrow.

“Expect 90 to 120 mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, mainly about higher ground,” MetService said.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence urged residents to keep up to date with road conditions heading north on SH2 and south on SH35.

Southern Hawke’s Bay is also under a heavy rain warning, while the northern part of the region is under a heavy rain watch.

The weather alerts last through until 6pm tomorrow.

“100 to 130 mm of rain is expected about the ranges and eastern hills south of Hastings, and 50 to 80 mm elsewhere,” MetService said.

Despite the alerts, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence doesn’t yet have concerns about the level of rainfall currently expected.

However, Central Hawke’s Bay river levels could rise by 1m-1.5m and residents are urged to be careful.

East Wellington and the Wairarapa, Tasman west of Mapua, East Marlborough and the Marlborough Sounds, Banks Peninsula and Dunedin and north Otago are all also under heavy rain watches.

A developing low pressure system will bring heavy rain to parts of the northern & eastern North Island, & parts of the upper South Island today & into tomorrow.



Rainfall this heavy leads to a risk of surface flooding, slips, & rapidly rising rivers.



🟣=over 200 mm possible. pic.twitter.com/IRRw6NyU2u — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 7, 2023

Saturday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌦

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️

☁️🌧️

☁️



🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️☁️☁️ 🌤️

🌧️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 7, 2023

For Aucklanders, the wintery skies mean a burst of heavy rain is due around 2pm as the city hits tops of 16C today and tomorrow with overnight lows of 10C.

Hamilton is set for 16C with evening rain today before hitting a high of 16C tomorrow with the odd shower.

Tauranga is also set for tops of 16C over the weekend with possible thunderstorms today and light showers tomorrow.

Wellington residents can expect a cold top of 12C with rain before Sunday brings more heavy rain and a high of 13C.

Christchurch is due for a top of 13C today and tomorrow with periods of rain.

Queenstown is mainly fine today with a high of 11C today and 9C tomorrow with Sunday’s overnight low dropping to -1C.