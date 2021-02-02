New Zealand teacher arrested in Hong Kong after pupils receive child sex abuse images on phones

A New Zealand language tutor in Hong Kong is under investigation after two pupils received child sex abuse images allegedly from his phone. Photo / File

A New Zealand tutor working in Hong Kong has been fired from his teaching job and arrested after allegedly sending two young pupils X-rated pictures and videos.

According to the South China Morning Post the 39-year-old Kiwi who taught English at a private tutorial centre in Tuen Mun had his computer and phoned seized after two parents complained their daughters had received emails containing photos and video clips of child sex abuse.

The girls, aged 10 and 11, were both pupils in his English class.

The South China Morning Post reported the mother of the 11-year-old claimed her daughter received an electronic communication containing objectionable images on her phone allegedly sent from the tutor's number at the weekend.

The girl had given the Kiwi tutor, who holds a Hong Kong identity card, her mobile number because she was told he would send her English articles and exercises.

The South China Post reported the man was also accused of sending images of children being sexually abused to a mobile phone belonging to a 10-year-old pupil after she attended his online Zoom class on Saturday.

The parent laid a complaint with the centre while the other mother contacted police.

When questioned by the centre's owner the man denied sending the X-rated content but refused to let his mobile phone be examined. He was fired immediately.

The South China Post said police arrested the man on suspicion of publishing child pornography – an offence that carried a maximum penalty of eight years in jail and a $360,000 fine in Hong Kong.

Police were now investigating whether there were more victims. The man's computer and mobile phone were now being examined.

Police had not yet laid charges, said the South China Post.