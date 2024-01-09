By RNZ
Kiwis tucking into bed tonight will find it harder to fall asleep thanks to soaring temperatures,
MetService has forecast an “incredibly warm” and muggy night across much of the country.
Heat alerts have been issued for the lower North Island today with Upper Hutt reaching a maximum temperature of 29C while the overnight temperature in Auckland is not forecast to drop below 17C for the next 10 days.
Sleep expert Leigh Signal, a professor in fatigue management and sleep health at Massey University, says that while there is no magic solution, there several things that can be done to help.
“Keeping your room cool during the day by pulling blinds and opening windows, if you can, to create a new flow. If you can’t, maybe go and buy a cheap fan. Or if you have the luxury of it, turn the heat pump on to the cool cycle.
“You need to think about your bed, your bedding and your nightwear. So, cotton sheets, natural fabrics, so that they can breathe.”
Signal says our body temperature varies naturally across the 24-hour period and it drops during that window that we normally have for sleep, and that’s why sleep becomes disturbed when our environment is too hot.
“Just remember you’re not alone. Everyone is struggling at this time of the year to get some sleep,” she says.
“So, if you are getting frustrated and stressed and finding it difficult to sleep and you’re lying there for a long period, get out of bed, do something quiet, listen to a podcast and then when you feel sleepy, go back to bed and try again.”
Hot days ahead
The warm weather has already caused Marlborough District Council to ask Picton and Waikawa residents to limit their sprinkler usage to conserve water.
While the daytime highs are only a few degrees above average for the time of year, Aucklanders can expect a steady run of warm days and muggy nights.
Watercare head of production Peter Rodgers said dam levels were in a strong position, sitting above 95 per cent full, but demand could jump up by as much as 100 million litres on a hot, dry day.
With dry months ahead, he advised people to keep showers under four minutes, and to water gardens at dawn and dusk.
While many in the North Island can expect sunny skies with occasional cloud, areas of the South Island will see drizzle and outbreaks of rain across southern and western regions.
Canterbury can also expect intermittent cloud with occasional isolated showers.
A restricted fire season has been declared for the Canterbury district as fire danger increases across the region.
- RNZ