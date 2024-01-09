More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

By RNZ

Kiwis tucking into bed tonight will find it harder to fall asleep thanks to soaring temperatures,

MetService has forecast an “incredibly warm” and muggy night across much of the country.

Heat alerts have been issued for the lower North Island today with Upper Hutt reaching a maximum temperature of 29C while the overnight temperature in Auckland is not forecast to drop below 17C for the next 10 days.

Sleep expert Leigh Signal, a professor in fatigue management and sleep health at Massey University, says that while there is no magic solution, there several things that can be done to help.

“Keeping your room cool during the day by pulling blinds and opening windows, if you can, to create a new flow. If you can’t, maybe go and buy a cheap fan. Or if you have the luxury of it, turn the heat pump on to the cool cycle.

“You need to think about your bed, your bedding and your nightwear. So, cotton sheets, natural fabrics, so that they can breathe.”

Signal says our body temperature varies naturally across the 24-hour period and it drops during that window that we normally have for sleep, and that’s why sleep becomes disturbed when our environment is too hot.

Summer temperatures are soaring around the country, including in Eastbourne, Wellington. Nearby Upper Hutt is forecast to reach a maximum temperature of 29C. Photo: RNZ, Rebekah Parsons-King

“Just remember you’re not alone. Everyone is struggling at this time of the year to get some sleep,” she says.

“So, if you are getting frustrated and stressed and finding it difficult to sleep and you’re lying there for a long period, get out of bed, do something quiet, listen to a podcast and then when you feel sleepy, go back to bed and try again.”

Hot days ahead

The warm weather has already caused Marlborough District Council to ask Picton and Waikawa residents to limit their sprinkler usage to conserve water.

While the daytime highs are only a few degrees above average for the time of year, Aucklanders can expect a steady run of warm days and muggy nights.

Temperatures this week widely reaching into the mid to high 20's across New Zealand and even above 30°C in the hottest spots.



Staying warm and muggy overnight as well. Check out the minimum temperatures for tonight, only down to 17°C in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/grZBivGWGY — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2024

Watercare head of production Peter Rodgers said dam levels were in a strong position, sitting above 95 per cent full, but demand could jump up by as much as 100 million litres on a hot, dry day.

With dry months ahead, he advised people to keep showers under four minutes, and to water gardens at dawn and dusk.

The temperature in Auckland is not forecast to drop below 17°C for the next ten days.



While the daytime highs are only a few degrees above average for the time of year it's a steady run of warm days and muggy nights. pic.twitter.com/kSxQMiTMFn — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2024

While many in the North Island can expect sunny skies with occasional cloud, areas of the South Island will see drizzle and outbreaks of rain across southern and western regions.

Canterbury can also expect intermittent cloud with occasional isolated showers.

A restricted fire season has been declared for the Canterbury district as fire danger increases across the region.

- RNZ