A father of two collapsed after finishing a drill while at a Coastal Rugby training session. Photo / 123rf

A New Zealand Rugby Foundation initiative to get defibrillators on the outside of every rugby club across the country has already saved the life of a Taranaki father.

Earlier this month, the father of two collapsed after finishing a drill while at a Coastal Rugby training session.

Within five minutes, the man's teammates were able to grab the defibrillator from the clubrooms and use it.

A defibrillator analyses the heart's rhythm and if necessary delivers an electric shock. Photo / NZME

In 2019, NZRF board member John "Doc" Mayhew had a cardiac arrest.

Chief executive Lisa Kingi-Bon said the former All Blacks doctor would have died if there hadn't been a defibrillator nearby.

"Our Board wanted to ensure something good came out of it so we set ourselves the goal of installing defibrillators on the outside of every rugby club in New Zealand," she said.

This is when the organisation that provides lifelong support for seriously injured players and their whānau decided to set their goal.

Club Captain Kelvin Weir administered the shock and about 30 seconds later the father was responsive.

Weir said the defibrillator and the fast actions of his team made the difference.

"Emotions were high as we thought we were losing him," he said.

"I'm so grateful we had the defib unit on-site - it was touch and go until we got the unit going and the shock administered. Within minutes he was sitting up, asking us what happened and wondering why we were all standing around him."

Former All Black and board member Graeme Mourie who is from Rahotu was blown away by the initiative which saved a life at his own rugby club.

"To see that it's already done so is awesome and makes us even more determined to reach our goal of having the units on every rugby club in the country."

Doc said it is great to see how his experience will lead to 500 more defibrillators across the country.

"It will save the lives of not just rugby players but also the communities that rugby clubs are in. They will know that there's a defib on the club nearby – just in case they need it."

NZRF provides lifelong support for seriously injured players and their whānau.