Filipe Manu has been selected as a finalist in one of the world’s most prestigious operatic competitions. Photo / Supplied

Filipe Manu has been selected as a finalist in one of the world’s most prestigious operatic competitions. Photo / Supplied

Yet another former student of the Whanganui-based New Zealand Opera School is set to rise on the world’s stages.

Outstanding young tenor Filipe Manu has been selected as a finalist in one of the world’s most prestigious operatic competitions - the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World.

The competition finals will be in June.

Opera School founder and director Donald Trott said it was another fine success for the school.

On a video conference call he told Manu it was a very proud moment.

“The school wish you great success. We’re all so very proud and are right behind you. Blessings from us all,” Trott said.

School patron Simon O’Neill said though many talented young singers had studied at the school over the years, talent wasn’t everything.

“I knew when I first heard Felipe he had huge potential. Many students have talent but knowing how to work hard is the answer and Felipe was tireless.’’

This latest success for yet another young Pasifika singer, Felipe is Tongan, is very exciting, O’Neill said.

“Making the list in one of the world’s greatest competitions is an incredible achievement and the fact that he is Tongan is yet another powerful comment about our young Pasifika singers.”

Felipe said when he received the email congratulating him on being a finalist, he was “a bit stunned”.

“I am excited and I really hope I do well, especially for Tonga. I could only select one country to have on the list and decided on my Pacific Island home.”

The young singer has recently become freelance and is now represented by one of the United Kingdom’s top agencies.

A review in leading British newspaper The Times said recently both the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet seized the opportunity to showcase some of their youngest and most personable rising stars.



