New NZNO Chief Executive Paul Goulter said the negotiations had been prolonged and difficult. Photo / George Heard

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation will initiate a full legal review of the pay equity settlement agreement.

Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) said the agreement was presented to NZNO and PSA members last Friday, and the process leading up to it.

NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter said feedback from members showed there was significant dissatisfaction with backpay.

He said members believed they would be individually back paid to December 31, 2019.

"These negotiations took place before my appointment as chief executive and I was not party to them.

"However, it appears something is not right, and I have initiated a full legal review as to whether the proposed lump sum (backdating) payment meets the conditions agreed to in our last MECA negotiations, and whether we were legally correct in bringing the proposed settlement to members."

Goulter said the negotiations had been prolonged and difficult.

"The employers said individual backpay was difficult for their payroll systems and that they would have to phase increases in over at least two years, and members have already become frustrated by ongoing delays."

New pay rates were considerable across the DHB nursing workforce and seem to have been and Goulter believed it was largely welcomed by members.

"This is a new and historic recognition that nursing has been undervalued as a workforce because it has mainly been done by women.

"That has been addressed and corrected in the proposed settlement, and we will now go hard to see those base DHB rates are extended to all sectors of nursing, including primary health care (e.g. medical centres), aged care, and particularly Māori and iwi providers."

Goulter hopes to report the outcome of the legal review back to members as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Allied health workers will poll members on whether to take strike action to progress their claim for a decent offer from DHBs.

From tomorrow the 10,000 members of this essential DHB health workforce will vote on a fortnight of "work to rule" industrial action from May 9-20 and a 24-hour strike on May 16.

PSA organiser Will Matthews believes the Government needs to give the DHBs a mandate to settle this dispute.

"The Government needs to give the DHBs a mandate to settle this dispute with a fair offer when we resume facilitation on Thursday.

"The window to settle this collective agreement without strike action is fast closing."

Sterile services technician Steve currently works two jobs to support his family.

"There is nothing to encourage us to stay in our work and we are constantly short-staffed due to people leaving for higher-paying jobs at places like Bunnings and KFC.

We need the Government to come to the table with a fair pay offer. It's not a case of 'nice-to-have' - this is sink or swim for us."

Hauora Māori kaimahi Tom Allan said he and others have "almost no opportunity" for wage progression, and are "constantly" impacted by staff shortages.

"It is exploitation like this that makes me feel that when it comes to health, the DHBs are doing little more than paying lip service to Te Tiriti.

"If we are to be true partners, we need an offer that ensures Māori Cultural Workers can stand alongside our colleagues."