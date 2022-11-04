A 72-year-old New Zealand man has been charged after exposing himself and urinating on a flight from Bali to Brisbane. Photo / 123rf

A New Zealand man has been placed on a good behaviour bond after exposing himself and urinating on the floor of a flight from Bali to Brisbane, police say.

Australian Police claimed the 72-year-old consumed “a number of small bottles of wine during the flight” and was still sitting in his seat when he relieved himself onto the floor of the plane yesterday evening.

When he arrived in Brisbane, Australian Federal Police officers charged the man with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft.

According to the AFP, the man pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday and received a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Brisbane airport police commander Superintendent Mark Colbran said there was no excuse for the “disgraceful” behaviour.

“Antisocial or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting and the AFP will not tolerate it at Australia’s airports,” the AFP officer said.

“The AFP expects passengers to be responsible when consuming alcohol – families and other travellers have a right to feel safe.”

