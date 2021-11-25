New Zealand Herald Premium free trial: Our Black Friday special

Get NZ Herald Premium on all your devices, free for the next four weeks.

Get NZ Herald Premium on all your devices, free for the next four weeks.

Today's your chance to read what you've been missing out on: we're offering you an NZ Herald Premium subscription for the next four weeks, free.

In signing up, you'll join 135,500 Premium subscribers who are already reading the best of what the Herald produces. To sign up on desktop, click here. To sign up in app, see below.

This special Black Friday offer ends at 11.59pm on Monday, November 29, and is not available for current subscribers. Price details and T&Cs at the end of this article.*

A Premium subscription helps Kiwis make sense of the fast-paced, ever-changing news cycle, from analysis of current events to in-depth investigations and absorbing features, to opinion pieces you won't find anywhere else - on any device. Gold-standard stories from international publishers let you broaden your perspective even further.

This year, our award-winning newsroom has produced some of the biggest stories intriguing Aotearoa. Kate MacNamara revealed how Government spending on vaccine PR controlled the flow of information to Kiwis; Kim Knight met renters aged 8-82 to learn how the country's housing crisis was affecting them; Jane Phare laid bare the broken family court system and its negative impact on divorcing couples; and Jared Savage named the gang members alleged to be running the New Zealand branch of an international drug smuggling syndicate. And of course, there was the rugby saga that could have seen a top Auckland fee-paying school banned from all sport.

Then there was Covid. In addition to bringing you live updates and explainers, we've done our bit for New Zealand's vaccination effort, with our 90% Project giving Kiwis relevant, trustworthy information to make the best choice for themselves, their whānau and their wider community.

A Premium subscription lets you have your say by commenting on selected articles and participating in live Q&As with experts on the hottest topics of the day, whether that's about keeping kids safe from Delta or the post-lockdown future of NZ's housing market. Subscribers also get access to exclusive newsletters, including our Premium News Briefing that tells you everything you need to know for the day by the time you've made your first coffee, and our weekly Opinion newsletter that rounds up the mood among our columnists and commenters.

If you need a breather, Premium subscribers can save stories to read later, offline via the app, or get stuck into our daily crosswords and puzzles.

This special Black Friday offer ends at 11.59pm on Monday, November 29, and is not available for current subscribers.

Figures released this week show nzherald.co.nz remains the country's most popular news website, with a record 2.27 million unique visitors in October.

"We have a vital role to play – in this age of a global pandemic and widespread misinformation on social media – to ensure we provide fair, balanced and accurate information," NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said.

"And that we're fearless in the pursuit of that truth – challenging the politicians, analysing the response, and providing access to latest data."

Other highlights from the latest NZ Readership figures include:

- In print, the New Zealand Herald average issue readership has increased year on year, for the last six releases.

- 2.8 million New Zealanders engage with our news content each month; 2.6 million for our entertainment coverage; and 1.1. million for our sports coverage.

- All of the Herald's inserted magazines – including Canvas, Travel and TimeOut - recorded audience growth either year-on-year or on the previous survey period. The Herald on Sunday is far and away New Zealand's favourite Sunday newspaper.

* Web: $0 for 4 weeks, then $1 per week for 8 weeks, then $5 per week until cancelled; billed every 4 weeks. Or, $149 for the first year, then $199 per year.

In-app: $0 for 1 month, then $24.99/month. Or, $149.99 for the first year, then $229.99/year. See full T&Cs here.