Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand has the tools to tackle vaping – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Vaping might seem safer than smoking, but the long-term risks are starting to show. Photo / 123rf

Vaping might seem safer than smoking, but the long-term risks are starting to show. Photo / 123rf

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Daily smoking in New Zealand dropped to 6.9% in 2023/24, from 16.4% 12 years ago.
  • However, daily vaping rose to 11.1% in 2023/24, with high youth vaping rates.
  • New Government rules ban disposable vapes and restrict advertising and display.

While New Zealand has been quietly winning the battle against smoking over the past decade, a new frontier has emerged.

Smoking rates have plummeted.

In 2023/24, the prevalence of daily smoking was 6.9%, down from 16.4% 12 years earlier, according to the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand