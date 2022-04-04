File image. Photo / RNZ Pacific, Koro Vaka'uta

By RNZ

Tonga police are investigating the death of a New Zealand couple in Vava'u.

The New Zealand High Commission consular officer Mark Santos said local police told him about the deaths, according to Matangi Tonga Online.

"I can confirm they were Kiwis," he said today.

The bodies of the couple were found by locals at the village of 'Utungake in Vava'u on Saturday April 2, the Matangi reported.

Tonga Police said they are investigating the deaths but did not offer any further information, according to the report.