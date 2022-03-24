Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Australia has taken up New Zealand's long-standing offer to resettle up to 150 refugees per year, with a three-year deal announced today.

The offer, first made in 2013, would mean asylum seekers, some who have been held indefinitely in limbo in such centres on Manus Island and Nauru, could soon come to New Zealand.

The arrangement would come through New Zealand's existing quota programme, and initially be considered for refugees who meet certain criteria.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said the long-standing offer reflected New Zealand and Australia's close relationship.

"New Zealand is very pleased that Australia has taken up the offer to resettle up to 150 refugees annually for three years," Faafoi said.

"New Zealand has a long and proud history of refugee resettlement and this arrangement is another example of how we are fulfilling our humanitarian international commitment.

"We are pleased to be able to provide resettlement outcomes for refugees who would otherwise have continued to face uncertain futures."

All applications to resettle in New Zealand would undergo the same quota processes – including credibility, security, risk and biometric checks and health assessment – that New Zealand applies to all refugees through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees process.

Refugees under the deal could include those who are in Nauru or are temporarily in Australia under regional processing arrangements, along with those who meet general quota requirements and/or are referred to New Zealand by the UNHCR.

It would not include those who not engaged in other third country resettlement pathways, such as the United States resettlement arrangement.

Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said despite the deal their "strong border protection policies had not changed and no one who attempted to travel to Australia illegally by boat would ever settle here.

"This arrangement does not apply to anyone who attempts an illegal maritime journey to Australia in the future.

"Australia remains firm – illegal maritime arrivals will not settle here permanently.

"Anyone who attempts to breach our borders will be turned back or sent to Nauru."

Andrews said she was pleased the two countries could reach an agreement.

More to come.